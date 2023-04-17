Nintendo Wins Legal Battle Against Website Used to Pirate Its Games - News

Nintendo has won a court battle with sharehosting website operator Dstorage as the Paris Court of Appeals sided with the gaming giant.

In a statement via GamesIndustry Nintendo stated Dstorage failed to remove or block access to pirated copies of Nintendo games distributed using filehosting website 1fichier.com.

Nintendo says it demanded Dstorage to take down any unauthorized Nintendo games stored on its site and after this was not done it decided to take legal action.

The Paris Court of Appeals has ordered Dstorage to pay €442,750 to Nintendo in compensation and €25,000 to cover legal fees.

"Nintendo is pleased with the decision of the Paris Court of Appeals, as it again sends a clear message that in refusing to remove or withdraw access to unauthorised copies of video games despite prior notification, sharehosting services such as Dstorage (1fichier) are liable under French law and must remove or block access to such content and may be liable to pay compensation to those rights holders whose intellectual property rights have been infringed," said Nintendo in a statement.

"The Court’s finding of liability against Dstorage is significant not only for Nintendo, but also for the entire games industry. It will prevent sharehosters like 1Fichier from claiming that a prior decision from a court will be needed before pirated content has to be taken down, and additionally the Court decision confirms what rights holders have to give notice of when claiming that notified content infringes copyright or trademark rights."

