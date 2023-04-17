FIFA 23 Retakes the Top Spot on the UK Retail Charts, Mario Games Climb the Charts - Sales

/ 359 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its second, according to GfK data for the week ending April 15, 2023. Sales for the game decreased 39 percent.

With the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, multiple Mario games have jumped up the charts. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to second place with sales up nine percent.

Super Mario Odyssey is up from 10th to fifth place with sales up 15 percent. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe re-entered the top 10 in 10th place with sales up 23 percent.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in 13th place with sales up 21 percent, Mario Party Superstars is in 20th with sales of three percent, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is in 30th place with sales up 111 percent, and Luigi's Mansion 3 saw sales up seven percent.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped to third place with sales down 34 percent. Hogwarts Legacy dropped to fourth place with sales down 32 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Resident Evil 4 Remake Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Odyssey God of War: Ragnarök Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles