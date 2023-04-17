God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts - Sales

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 14, 2023, according to SELL.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place. The remake of Resident Evil 4 (PS5) dropped from first to fourth place and FIFA 23 (PS5) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War Ragnarök Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4

PS4 FIFA 23 Resident Evil 4 The Last of Us Part II Xbox One FIFA 23 WWE 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey PC Farming Simulator 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator FIFA 23

