Ghostwire: Tokyo Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks announced Ghostwire: Tokyo is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Spider's Thread update is also now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the Spider's Thread update trailer below:

Read details on the Spider's Thread update below:

Paranormal forces have taken over Tokyo, with nearly all the human populace vanishing in an instant.

The city’s denizens have been replaced by beings from another world—-yokai, evil spirits, myths and urban legends brought to life. But now isn’t the time to fear the unknown… face it in Ghostwire: Tokyo, now featuring the all-new “Spider’s Thread” update!

The “Spider’s Thread” update, available now for all Ghostwire: Tokyo players, adds a new rogue-lite mode to the game on top of other additions to the base campaign, including new enemies, new skills, new areas to explore, new side missions, extended story cinematics, Photo Mode enhancements, and more!

The “Spider’s Thread” update for Ghostwire: Tokyo is available NOW for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox. You read that right: we’re pleased to welcome players on Xbox Series X|S to the world of Ghostwire: Tokyo alongside the release of the “Spider’s Thread” update.

Whether you’re jumping back for another trip through Tokyo’s supernatural streets or taking your very first tour, we can’t wait for players to dive into Ghostwire: Tokyo’s “Spider’s Thread” update!

Ghostwire: Tokyo first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in March 2022. It is also available on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers.

