Hot Wheels Unleashed Tops 2 Million Units Sold and 8 Million Registered Players - Sales

/ 333 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Milestone announced Hot Wheels Unleashed has surpassed two million units sold worldwide and over eight million Registered players.

"We are always excited to find great partners that help us bring Mattel’s brands to fans in all-new ways," said Mattel global head of digital gaming Mike DeLaet. "Milestone has done a phenomenal job with Hot Wheels Unleashed, and we’re thrilled that the Hot Wheels community has loved the game as much as we loved creating it."

Milestone CEO Luisa Bixio added, "Hot Wheels boasts one of the most engaged and passionate fan bases of any brand in the world. We’re proud that Mattel trusted us to bring the brand to life in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and so pleased with how consumers have responded."

Hot Wheels Unleashed released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2021. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles