EA Sports FC Showcases New Logo, Details to be Shared in July - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

As was announced last year, Electronic Arts is renaming its FIFA series of games starting this year to EA Sports FC. This name change ends a partnership EA has had with FIFA since 1993's FIFA International Soccer.

EA has now shared the logo for EA Sports FC and announced more than 100 matches in the coming days in the biggest leagues in the world will share the brand.

EA Sports has partnered with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL and more for EA Sports FC.

"This is where the story of EA Sports FC begins, "said ick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. "We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future.

"EA Sports FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we’re energized to show our fans more about the future in July."

More information and details will be shared in July.

Join the Club https://t.co/w1dtuLclDp



We can’t wait to show you the future of football this July #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/pS1fw8pFgZ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 6, 2023

Check out quotes from partners below:

Premier League

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive said: “Through our long-standing partnership with EA SPORTS, we are able to bring fans around the world closer to the Premier League and we recognise the importance of the next generation in growing the future of football. We look forward to the relationship evolving through the launch of EA SPORTS FC, whether that’s bringing in developments in the ePremier League, opening new football pitches to benefit communities in the UK, or providing fans with exciting in-game experiences.”

La Liga “We pride ourselves on driving innovation in football, and our partnership with EA SPORTS FC exemplifies that mission,” said Javier Tebas, President of La Liga. “EA SPORTS FC will be a hub for positive growth in football, and we will continue striving for new and innovative ways for fans to authentically engage with LaLiga matches.” Bundesliga “Fans around the world can discover and make life-long connections with clubs and players through video games, and it is crucial that top football leagues such as the Bundesliga are utilizing the best platforms to engage with this group of supporters,” said Peer Naubert, Chief Marketing Officer, Bundesliga International. “Our ongoing partnership with EA SPORTS allows us to do exactly this through EA SPORTS FC, and we hope our fans are as excited as we are for the future of football.” CONMEBOL “Fans are the backbone of global football, and a win for them is a win for the sport as a whole,” said Juan Emilio Roa, Marketing and Commercial Director for CONMEBOL. “By partnering with EA SPORTS FC, we are presenting fans with the best way to experience CONMEBOL football off the field and the ability to join a club that prides itself on inclusivity and advancement of the game we all love.” Barclays Women’s Super League “For football to advance, the elevation and equality of women’s football needs to be a focus,” said Navin Singh, Commercial Director at The Football Association. “EA SPORTS FC will provide fans with an unmatched women’s gaming experience that highlights the importance and impact of women’s football. We know that fans have been asking for more opportunities to engage with the Barclays WSL, and EA SPORTS FC provides an answer.” NWSL “The NWSL’s 2022 partnership agreement with EA SPORTS was not only a monumental moment for women’s soccer, but also a long-term vision and investment,” said Jessica Berman, Commissioner for the NWSL. “The next chapter of The World’s Game is reliant on recognition of the amazing talent and impact that leagues like the NWSL offer to every type of football fan, and EA SPORTS FC will do just that and more.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles