Redemption Reapers Headed to PS5, Free Upgrade for PS4 Owners - News

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developer Adglobe have announced the strategy RPG, Redemption Reapers, is getting a port to the PlayStation 5. Those who own the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade for free.

Along with the PS5 version is the delay of the physical edition from late April to early July.

View a trailer of the game below:

The included changes and content with updates Version 1.30 and Version 1.40 were also announced. You can read the details below:

Version 1.30 Usability improvements Game balance adjustments User interface additions and modifications

Version 1.4.0 Addition of Easy Mode Addition of New Game+ Release of PlayStation 5 version



Redemption Reapers is available digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

