The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match Announced for Switch and PS4

SNK during EVA Japan 2023 has announced The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. An open beta will take place in early Summer 2023.

This new version of the game includes rollback netcode and improved online functionality

The King of Fighters XIII first released as an arcade game in 2010, followed by the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

View the teaser trailer below:

Get ready for KOF XIII GLOBAL MATCH!

Features rollback netcode and improved online functionality. OBT set for early summer 2023, so stay tuned for more updates!



>Teaser Trailerhttps://t.co/Dxi5A3uBiG#KOF #KOF13 #KOFXIII pic.twitter.com/QyGyo9nZ0K — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) April 1, 2023

