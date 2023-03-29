Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.31 Available Now - Adds 5 New Cars, New Nurburgring Layouts, More - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Update 1.31 for Gran Turismo 7 is now available.

The update adds five new cars, new Nürburgring layouts, and more.

View the March update video below:

Read details on the update below:

1. Five new cars, including historic Porsches and a popular Japanese minivan join the lineup.

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM '19

Mazda3 X Burgundy Selection '19

Porsche 959 '87

Porsche Carrera GTS (904) '64

Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge '18

2. Two additional layouts for Nürburgring will be added.

Nürburgring Endurance

Total Length, 23,864m; Elevation Difference, 300m; Number of Corners, 85; Longest Straight, 2,135m



Two new layouts for Germany's "Nürburgring" will find their way into the game this month. The "Endurance" layout combines the "Nordschleife" and the "Grand Prix" courses to produce a track that measures 23,864m in length. This challenging technical course takes a shortcut through the Grand Prix section for a faster return to the Nordschleife and has seen use in races like the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS.)

Nürburgring Sprint

Total Length, 3,629m; Elevation Difference, 33m; Number of Corners, 12; Longest Straight, 620m



The "Sprint" layout takes a shortcut at Turn 4 of the Grand Prix circuit to produce a short track that measures 3,629m in length. The tight nature of this layout makes it ideal for exciting races for lower speed road cars.

3. Cherry Blossoms joins Curation in Scapes

