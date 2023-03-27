Detective Game Shadows of Doubt Launches April 24 for PC in Steam Early Acces - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer ColePowered Games announced the detective game, Shadows of Doubt, will launch for PC in Steam Early Access on April 24.

"The incredible reaction to our earlier demo and the award for Ukie’s UK Game of the Show at Gamescom 2022 makes us certain that players will love the experience Shadows of Doubt has to offer,” said Fireshine Games product manager Sean Campbell.

"It’s a unique detective sim unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and we’re looking forward to players immersing themselves in the game’s fully-simulated cities next month."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Think like a detective and investigate crimes on your path to catching a serial killer, using a variety of gadgets to crack each case. Explore unique, sci-fi noir cities and meet individual citizens each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine. Track down suspects and approach each case your way: scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, bribe citizens, watch CCTV, or pick locks, break down doors and sabotage security systems—you call the shots on how to solve each case.

For its initial launch into Steam Early Access, Shadows of Doubt will include “The Dead of Night”—a specially crafted case to introduce the game—and a Sandbox Mode, featuring an endless number of cases to investigate and civilians to meet, a variety of equipment, and dense procedurally-generated cities to explore. The Early Access roadmap will be revealed next month, outlining additional content and features coming to the game ahead of a full 1.0 release targeted for later this year.

Key Features:

Become a private investigator and track down a serial killer in a fully-simulated sci-fi city. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets to gather evidence and solve cases in this truly unique detective experience.

Meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities.

Take on new cases to earn cash, purchase new gadgets and equipment, and customize your apartment.

Gather evidence to build your case—scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, watch CCTV, and find key pieces of evidence to gather information and accuse your suspect.

Play your own way—pick locks, break down doors, sabotage security systems and bribe citizens for information, or stick to the law and play by the book. There are multiple ways to approach each case.

Explore every room in every building, and talk to every citizen. Lose yourself in a detailed sci-fi noir world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

