Venba Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Visai Games announced the narrative cooking game, Venba, will launch this Summer for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass, alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam versions.

We're so excited to announce that Venba will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Gamepass!!!



We're also coming to PC and Nintendo Switch platforms ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/YOx3MSFI4O — Venba ➡️ GDC (@venbaGame) March 20, 2023

Venba is a narrative cooking game, where you play as an Indian mom, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations and explore in this story about family, love, loss and more.

Cook Mouth Watering Dishes – Venba‘s recipe book gets damaged when she moves to Canada. Restore the lost recipes to cook delicious mouth watering dishes that serve as a connection to the home left behind.

– Venba‘s recipe book gets damaged when she moves to Canada. Restore the lost recipes to cook delicious mouth watering dishes that serve as a connection to the home left behind. Explore, Converse, Experience – Get to know the family well, hold branching conversations, explore as you face the challenges that arise from day to day life.

Features:

Cook authentic and delicious recipes handpicked from regional southern Indian cuisine.

Hold branching conversations and explore different narrative beats.

Beautiful visuals and animations.

Unique soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals.

