Survival Horror Game Shame Legacy Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Destructive Creations and developers Fairyship Games and Revenant Games have announced first-person survival horror game, Shame Legacy, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on May 30.

Shame Legacy is a first-person survival horror, set in a 19th century forsaken cultist village. You attempt to survive using stealth and escape mechanics. By solving puzzles, you figure out your connection to it all. Meanwhile, an eerie danger looms over…

Waking up confused in a past equivalent of an anger management convention, you quickly realize that, one, a hunt is taking place, and two, you’re the prey they’re after.

The legacy of your family seems to have caught up to you, but maybe not in the way you’d expect. Apparently an inheritance doesn’t always mean fancy yachts.

Use Your Stealth and Wit

If you hope to get to the bottom of it all, you’ve got to move silently and avoid contact. The villagers are all over the place, looking for you. And they’re damn fast if they see or hear you…

Your mental ability will come in handy when solving puzzles. So will your cane, which also serves as your defense weapon to fend off attacking villagers. Very eco-friendly approach to maximizing assets.

Don’t Panic

Getting detected isn’t the end of the world if you’re fast enough and can keep your nerves in check. Having just woken up, the village doctor would have some harsh things to say about your health status and stress resistance. If you find yourself close to the edge, there’s always relief to be found. Disclaimer: this isn’t a drug commercial.

