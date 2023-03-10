The Last of Us Part I for PC Specs Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have announced the PC specifications for The Last of Us Part I. This includes the minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra requirements.

The game features "AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support, VSync and frame rate cap options, and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more."

The PC version also has Ultra-Wide Monitor Support for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios.

The minimum settings to have the game run at 30 FPS at 720P requires an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K CPU, as well as an AMD Radeon 470 (4GB) or Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 (4GB)/ Nvidia Geforce 1050 Ti (4GB) GPU. 16 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-Bit, and 100 GB of SSD space are also required.

The Last of Us Part I will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 28.

