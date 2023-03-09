Grim Guardians: Demon Purge to be Renamed Gal Guardians: Demon Purge - News

Indie studio Inti Creates announced that the title of their recently released 2D action-platformer Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will change its English title to Gal Guardians: Demon Purge. The change will go into effect in the coming weeks across all platforms: Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.

This change arrives after Inti Creates received a complaint from the owners of the trademark Grimguard. In response to the complaint, the title of the game will be changed to Gal Guardians: Demon Purge in all English-speaking regions. Due to the change, the game may be unavailable for purchase in some regions temporarily. Inti Creates has apologized to any affected customers.

Demon Purge is a side-scrolling action-platformer set in the Gal*Gun universe. It was released on February 23 for PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

