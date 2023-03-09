Aces of Thunder is a Spinoff of War Thunder, Announced for PS VR2 - News

Gaijin Entertainment has announced Aces of Thunder, a spinoff of War Thunder, for PlayStation VR2. A release date or release window was not revealed.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Aces of Thunder, a spinoff of the popular War Thunder military online action game, is in development for the PlayStation VR2 platform. It will be focused exclusively on aerial combat and distributed on a paid model. All aircraft that would be a part of this game or its future add-ons will be available immediately upon purchase, and the players will be able to apply cosmetic items to customize their planes.

The PlayStation VR2 headset, with its high-quality, high-resolution OLED screen, motion sensing and eye tracking, and new controllers with haptic feedback and touch sensing, will allow players to perfectly experience the feeling of flying and fully immerse in the role of a combat aircraft pilot. Physically accurate flight and damage models, derived from the leading War Thunder military action simulation game, further enhance the believability of Aces of Thunder. Battles will always take place exclusively from the cockpit view and with complete control over all flight systems. As a result, players will learn to fly the aircraft almost for real, literally with their hands.

The game will be focused on the legendary planes of World War II, such as the American fighter P-51 Mustang and British Spitfire, at first, while the future add-ons will bring combat aircraft from other eras. All game modes in Aces of Thunder will offer competitive online battles with other virtual pilots in different formats (team versus team, single duels, with custom settings and more).

Aces of Thunder is being developed by a new in-house team at Gaijin Entertainment whose members have experience working on War Thunder. The game’s release date will be announced later.

