Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Arrives in October for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Last Recollection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Japan on October 5 and worldwide on October 6.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A story of soul, passion, and therefore, life.

If only… If only Kirito was there. If only Eugeo was there.

In the virtual world known as the “Underworld,” which is approaching its final moments, an unknown adventure is about to unfold…

The demonic land known as “Dark Territory.” On the other side of “The End Mountains” lies a harsh world where only the strongest survive. What awaits Kirito and friends?

The story of life yet unknown begins.

The final moments of the Underworld—a world created to give birth to the ultimate artificial intelligence A.L.I.C.E.—is approaching.

The gate separating the Human Empire and Dark Territory is about to open, and a war is about to begin.

At that moment, a dark knight accompanied by a young girl comes flying in from the other side of the gate.

“Whether the world ends or I die, what difference does it make?”

Is she a calamity who will bring an “end” to their tragic fate impossible to change…?

Characters: Real World

Kirito (voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)

Asuna (voiced by Haruka Tomatsu)

Shinon (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro)

Leafa (voiced by Ayana Taketatsu)

Characters: Human Empire

Alice (voiced by Ai Kayano)

Eugeo (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki)

Bercouli (voiced by Junichi Suwabe)

Cardinal (voiced by Sakura Tange)

Characters: Dark Territory

Shasta (voiced by Hiroki Touchi)

Lipia (voiced by Sayaka Senbongi)

Iskahn (voiced by Taku Yashiro)

Dee Eye Ell (voiced by Yuuko Kaida)

Characters: Original

Dorothy (voiced by ???)

Sarai (voiced by ???)

