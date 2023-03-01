Xbox Game Studios Publishing Team Visits Kojima Productions to 'Kick-Off an Exciting Journey' - News

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima and Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter revealed the Xbox Game Studios Publishing teams have visited Kojima Productions.

"Our first visit to Kojima Productions with our Xbox Game Studios Publishing teams," said Greenberg. "Bringing engineering, cloud, marketing & production teams together to kick-off an exciting journey ahead."

It was announced in June 2022 Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions have partnered up to create a new video game for Xbox consoles.

"Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima," said Kojima in June 2022 during the announcement of the game. "Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

"With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!"

