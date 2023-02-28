Miyamoto: Nintendo is 'Not Going to Change' Once He Leaves - News

Nintendo designer, producer, and director Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview with NPR was asked what he thinks Nintendo will be like once leaves and he believes the company will not change.

"You know, I really feel like it's not going to change," said Miyamoto. "It's probably going to be the same. There's, you know, people on the executive team, creators within the company and also people who create Mario, they all have this sense of what it means to be Nintendo.

"And so it's not like there's a lot of different opinions that go back and forth. Everyone has an understanding, this kind of shared understanding, of what it is to be Nintendo. And so even when there's new ideas that come up, there's always the fact that it's a new idea, but also the fact that, is it a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo or not?

"And I think that's something that, you know - we have this incredible shared vision, almost a little scary shared vision, about this. So I think there won't - it's not going to change."

Miyamoto joined Nintendo in 1977 and helped create the art for the arcade game Sheriff in 1979. He was tasked to design another arcade game for 1981, which turned into Donkey Kong.

He was responsible for the early success of Nintendo in the video game console market with the NES / Famicom games Super Mario Bros. in 1985 and The Legend of Zelda in 1986. He was the director, producer, and designer on these games.

He has worked on dozens of games for Nintendo over the decades. Other titles include Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Galaxy, and many more.

Miyamoto turned 70 in November 2022.

