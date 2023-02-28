Miyamoto: Nintendo is 'Not Going to Change' Once He Leaves - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 547 Views
Nintendo designer, producer, and director Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview with NPR was asked what he thinks Nintendo will be like once leaves and he believes the company will not change.
"You know, I really feel like it's not going to change," said Miyamoto. "It's probably going to be the same. There's, you know, people on the executive team, creators within the company and also people who create Mario, they all have this sense of what it means to be Nintendo.
"And so it's not like there's a lot of different opinions that go back and forth. Everyone has an understanding, this kind of shared understanding, of what it is to be Nintendo. And so even when there's new ideas that come up, there's always the fact that it's a new idea, but also the fact that, is it a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo or not?
"And I think that's something that, you know - we have this incredible shared vision, almost a little scary shared vision, about this. So I think there won't - it's not going to change."
Miyamoto joined Nintendo in 1977 and helped create the art for the arcade game Sheriff in 1979. He was tasked to design another arcade game for 1981, which turned into Donkey Kong.
He was responsible for the early success of Nintendo in the video game console market with the NES / Famicom games Super Mario Bros. in 1985 and The Legend of Zelda in 1986. He was the director, producer, and designer on these games.
He has worked on dozens of games for Nintendo over the decades. Other titles include Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Galaxy, and many more.
Miyamoto turned 70 in November 2022.
It really depends on the CEO of the company, if they bring in a bad CEO it can set them back and change the culture. The other thing that could change them is if they ever did sell, a private equity would completely gut it and leave a soulless company to turn a profit. Hopefully Nintendo can continue for decades to come with few changes. Either way Miyamoto will be missed when it's time to retire, but he has definitely earned it with an incredible career. To many gamers of the 80's and 90's Mario is bigger than any Disney character.
I think your comment about taking Nintendo private is the opposite of what would actually happen. When a healthy company is taking private, it is generally done so that they can have a longer time horizon. They no longer have to constantly satisfy thousands of individual investors, and they don't have fund managers and activist investors getting involved and trying to turn short-term profits at the expense of the long term.
You may be thinking of a corporate raider kind of situation, where a relatively unhealthy company, or one that's on the decline, is taken over and gutted. The thinking is that selling off the assets is better than continuing the business, or at least some parts of the business. But, this would not be the case with Nintendo, at least not at this point. Nintendo is in good shape.
