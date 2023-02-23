The Caligula Effect: Overdose Headed to PS5 Later This Year - News

NIS America announced The Caligula Effect: Overdose will launch for the PlayStation 5 later this year.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From Tadashi Satomi, scenario writer of Persona 1 and 2, comes an aesthetic adventure that will blur the lines between the virtual world and reality. Within the confines of Mobius, you can forget all the pain and problems of reality and live your best life! But is virtual happiness true happiness? Join the members of the Go-Home Club as they fight against the facade of Mobius and work to reach the real world.

Stand up to the overseer program μ and her devoted supporters, the Ostinato Musicians, as you make your escape back to reality. Utilize stigmas to augment your abilities in battle and befriend and interact with over 500 students in the virtual world to strengthen your skill pool!

The World of Mobius

Delve into Mobius, a supposedly perfect digital world where everyone is at their very best, and discover the hidden secrets within!

Combat Master

Master the innovative battle system that combines strategy and action by utilizing stigmas to augment your abilities!

Casualty Link

There are over 500 students in the world of Mobius and each has their own unique story to tell. Befriend them and beef up your skill pool!

