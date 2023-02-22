PS5 Best-Seller, Switch Tops 31M - Europe Hardware Estimates for January 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 406,910 units sold for January 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 9.83 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 336,316 units to bring its lifetime sales to 31.09 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 100,121 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.53 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,225 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.93 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 50,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 5,000 units. PS4 sold 356,732 units for the month of January 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 105,202 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 247,080 (154.6%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 30,560 units (-8.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 33,859 units (-25.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 26,621 units (-89.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 342,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 830,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 343,000 units. It should be noted this is comparing January 2023 estimates to December 2022 estimates, the biggest sales month of the year.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for January 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 406,910 (9,832,357) Switch - 336,316 (31,088,619) Xbox Series X|S - 100,121 (5,526,631) PlayStation 4 - 3,225 (45,930,970)

Weekly Sales:

Europe January 7, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 120,900 Switch - 116,076 Xbox Series X|S - 28,456 PlayStation 4 - 863

Europe January 14, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 82,636 Switch - 74,415 Xbox Series X|S - 22,461 PlayStation 4 - 794

Europe January 21, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 96,303 Switch - 71,951 Xbox Series X|S - 22,595 PlayStation 4 - 775

Europe January 28, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 107,071 Switch - 73,874 Xbox Series X|S - 26,609 PlayStation 4 - 793

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

