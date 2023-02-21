PlayStation State of Play Set for February 23 - Features 3rd-Party Titles, PS VR 2, and More - News

/ 670 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation State of Play this Thursday, February 23 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK. You can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will feature a look at upcoming third-party games, five PlayStation VR2 titles, and more than 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

"Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios."

PlayStation Blog Japan has added the State of Play will be 45 minutes in length and features 16 new games across the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehttps://t.co/kMPyPpMhSk pic.twitter.com/mu8RX0ZJFk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 21, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles