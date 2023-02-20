Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.17 Launches Tomorrow, Adds PS VR2 Support, New Cars, Track, and More - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Update 1.29 for Gran Turismo 7 will launch tomorrow, February 21.

The update adds PlayStation VR2 support, five new cars, the Grand Valley Highway 1 tracks, and more.

View the February update video below:

Read details on the update below:

1. Five new cars, from iconic legends to an Italdesign Vision Gran Turismo

Citroen DS 21 Pallas ’70

DS 21 Pallas ’70 Honda RA272 ’65

Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Street Mode

Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Off-road Mode

Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) ’73

2. The Grand Valley Highway 1 race track

Track Length, 5,099m; Elevation Difference, 97m; Number of Corners, 18; Longest Straight, 995m

The Grand Valley returns to Gran Turismo with an all-new look. The full “Highway 1” configuration is a challenging course featuring full-throttle high speed sections along with tight winding corners. The shorter 2000m “South” layout features harsh elevation changes and blind corners to keep drivers on their toes. An expansive environment where the ocean meets the mountains, a large bridge and tunnel sections make for a thrilling and scenic driving experience that will keep you coming back for more.

3. "Drift Stage" and "Move the camera up and down" now part of the featured Curation in Scapes

“Drift Photography” is a new photograph feature that comes with complete with tutorial. The tutorial will be available the first time you play after the update and will guide you through the steps for taking professional-level drift photos. Follow the on-screen advice and have fun capturing images of cars as they slide gracefully sideways.

4. Full PlayStation VR2 support (PS5 console version only)

Gran Turismo 7 will now fully support PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2). In addition to being able to experience all events (including online races) and game modes (with the exception of “2P Split Screen”) with unprecedented realism, players will be gain access to the PlayStation VR2 exclusive “VR Showroom,” where they can examine super high definition car models in a variety of environments and lighting conditions.

The game fully utilizes the next-generation capabilities of PlayStation VR2. Using optimized HDR tone mapping, eye tracked foveated rendering—a technology that renders areas of the screen where the player is directly looking at in high definition—and dynamic 3D audio support, players will be treated to the most immersive gameplay yet.

5. Experience Gran Turismo Sophy in the “Race Together” limited time event (PlayStation 5 console version only)

“Race Together” is a limited time event that will be available until late March. Here, players of all skill levels can experience racing against Gran Turismo Sophy, an AI racing agent developed in collaboration by Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Polyphony Digital. This game mode can be accessed from the banner at the top right of the World Map during the event period. Please not that the feature is available only on the PlayStation 5 console version of the game and is unlocked after reaching Collector Level 6.

Race Together will match players against Gran Turismo Sophy agents in races of different difficulty levels on four different tracks, or players can choose to go one-on-one with Gran Turismo Sophy in an equal-conditions race. Experience wheel-to-wheel racing action like never before. As the race unfolds, Gran Turismo Sophy will also express itself to the player with emoticons.

For more information on Gran Turismo Sophy, please visit the official website.

