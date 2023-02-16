Homestead Arcana Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass in April - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Serenity Forge announced the farming game, Homestead Arcana, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in April.

Become a farming Witch and pioneer the range that has been mysteriously corrupted with Miasma. Discover the secret behind its appearance, grow plants to power up your spells, and use nature’s magic to heal the land.

Create Your Own Farm

Build your very own homestead from the ground up. Discover new plants and tend to your ever-growing garden to heal the land and make it your own.

Venture into the Miasma and Discover Its Secrets

Survive the deathly Miasma, where dangerous warped creatures roam free, and explore it to find its secrets.

Find new powerful plants and spells to grow your garden

Bring back new plants and spells, grow your homestead, then journey even deeper into the corrupted land in search of new seeds, recipes, and knowledge.

Become an All-Powerful Witch and Wield Nature’s Magic to Heal the World

Tap into the strength of nature to craft spells and ready yourself for the mysterious challenges ahead as you work with your friendly cat familiar, Huckleberry to beat back the deathly Miasma.

