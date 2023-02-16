Mari & Bayu: The Road Home Launches March 9 for Switch - News

Publisher PID Games and developer Skinny Bandit Studios announced the cooperative 2D ant-venture, Mari & Bayu: The Road Home, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 9.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in July 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Mari & Bayu: The Road Home is a cooperative 2D ant-venture. Help Mari to get back home and finding her brother Tom, after going astray in the world. Experience the journey of how Bayu, her magical friend, develops the strength in finding all of his kidnapped family, while helping Mari to gain confidence in getting back home.

Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing and emotional story of feeling lost and finding your way in life.

Tiny World, Big Adventure

Solve puzzles, surf the wind on feathers, ride grasshoppers, interact with fellow insects and use your environment to your advantage by using Bayu’s wind powers.

A Solo or Two-Player Cooperative Experience

You can either play as both Mari and Bayu when playing solo or choose between Mari and Bayu when playing in cooperative mode. Enjoy two different gameplay styles, each having their own perks.

Explore an Awe-Inspiring Artistic 2D World

Mari & Bayu: The Road Home mixes top class art with in engine magic, to create a vibrant and responsive world for you to enjoy.

Discover a Rich and Unique Environment

Experience the world through the perspective of an ant. Within every human footstep are great adventures and dangers for small insects to overcome. From the deep dark puddles, fly swatters and scorching piles of garbage to monsters that are desperate to get rid of you. Discover a total of 12 different and unique settings.

A huge ant-size world awaits you! Will you make it back home?

