Ghost Ship Games Starts Publishing Label

posted 2 hours ago

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games announced it has launched a new publishing label Ghost Ship Publishing.

The design of Deep Rock Galactic will be a foundation of titles it will publish under its Ghost Ship Publishing label. The goal is to support developers looking to create games with open communication and with player experience as the central priority.

"Becoming a publisher is a way for us to give a bit back to the industry, and to help lift up both the Danish gaming scene and other small developers like ourselves across the globe," said Ghost Ship Games CEO Soren Lundgaard.

"Our goal is to assist fellow developers with funding and marketing expertise, while also helping them establish a solid business. Founding a publishing brand is a passion project for us, and we are very excited to make this a reality."

Ghost Ship Games CCO Mikkel Martin Pedersen added, "Starting a publishing company is a natural next step for Ghost Ship. We love games and the success of Deep Rock Galactic has now enabled us to help other developers create theirs. We can’t wait to get started."

The first games under the Ghost Ship Publishing label will be announced on March 2 as part of the Deep Rock Galactic fifth anniversary live stream.

