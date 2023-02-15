Kill It With Fire VR Announced for PS VR2, PS VR, Quest 2, and SteamVR - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Casey Donnellan Games have announced first-person spider-hunting game, Kill It With Fire VR, for the PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR, Quest 2, and SteamVR. It will launch later this year.

"Fans have been asking for a VR version of Kill It With Fire since the very first footage of the original game," said Kill It With Fire solo developer Casey Donnellan. "I’m really happy that we can finally put horrifying spiders on a screen less than an inch from players’ eyeballs!"

Go toe-to-toe…to-toe-to-toe-to-toe against mankind’s most fearsome enemy: the menacing house spider. Tear rooms apart to reveal hundreds of their hiding places. Build an arsenal from household objects and military ordnance then hunt down the tiny demons before they slip away.

The leggy lurkers hide anywhere and everywhere. Even the odds collecting a bevy of weapons, utilising state-of-the-art spider-tracking technology, and mastering the new VRACHNID(™) gloves to better detect the eight-legged enemies.Follow the tracker and listen for the telltale squeaks indicating spiders, spiderlings, and other unholy abominations.

Smash arachnids with office supplies and frying pans, blast spiderlings with shotguns, and slice through eight-legged armies with ninja weaponry. Lob TNT at them for good measure. Still feeling phantom legs crawling around? Whip out that flamethrower and burn it all down.

Follow infestations out of the house and into a wide world filled with web-spinners to mow down. Leave no stone unturned while on a mission to take care of every last arachnid in office spaces, retail chains, barns, and scenic landscapes. Become humanity’s most heroic exterminator by fulfilling optional missions and honing spider-slaying skills in the Arachno-Gauntlet. Unlock a secret ending, and don’t forget to check under the pillow upon returning home, just in case.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

