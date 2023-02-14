Romancelvania Arrives March 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 2124 Publishing and developer The Deep End Games announced Romancelvania will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 7. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

"The world needs more love," said narrative director Amanda Gardner. "And cheese-obsessed werewolves. And spicy, curvaceous pumpkin witches. With Romancelvania, The Deep End committed to realizing the most fleshed out, quirky, and irresistible characters for Drac to fall for or befriend.

"We’re constantly striving for players to feel invested in both the characters and the world in unexpected ways. You’ll be hard pressed to find a combo of laughs, bloodlust, and tenderness anywhere else."

Romancelvania is a both a loving parody of Metroidvanias and fresh take on dating in games. Dive into this unforgettable action-dating experience, featuring in-depth weapon and magic based combat, exploration based platforming, and a cast of gorgeous monsters that will steal your heart.

You play as the legendary playboy vampire himself, Drac, as he battles and romances his way across Transylvania. After being reluctantly recruited by the Grim Reaper to star in a “reality dating show,” he’s on a mission to find the world’s most eligible monsters, get them to move into his party mansion, and restore his former glory by killing everything in his path along the way.

Will Drac find “Love at first Bite,” or will he discover “Love Sucks”?

Fall in Love with a Monster

Discover the “human” inside each monster as you romance, befriend or eliminate a cast of 12 fully-voiced supernatural contestants! Take your relationships to the next level progresses your own strength, abilities, and more.

Watch Your “Showmance” Unfold

It’s not a reality show until there’s some drama! Make-up or break-up—we don’t judge! With a robust story full of dialogue and narrative options, as well as the ability to choose your body type and voice, become the ultimate decision-maker in YOUR story.

Explore… Transylvania?

From the voluptuous Smashmounds, to the back alleys of Booty Bay, and everything in between, discover an unpredictable, interconnected world filled with monsters to recruit, hidden date spots, and outlandish baddies and boss encounters.

Satisfy Your Bloodlust

As the former glorious Drac, stripped of their old powers, it’s up to you to become your best bloodthirsty self. Vanquish goons with iconic weapons, elementals, bats, and even Medusa’s “Headouken!” on the road to your victorious rampage in this side-scrolling platformer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

