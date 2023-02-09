Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Launches This Spring - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 will launch on this Spring.

View a trailer of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 below:

Read details on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 below:

Yoshi’s Island, a new course, is zooming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. Birdo, who originally hit the track in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, is also being added. Returning characters from the Mario Kart series will be added in future waves.

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC races onto the Nintendo Switch system this spring. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles