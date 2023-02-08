Xbox Game Pass Adds Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II, Shadow Warrior 3, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Madden NFL 23, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition, and Atomic Heart.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

Madden NFL 23 is coming soon to PC Game Pass & Ultimate via EA Play! Give your Ultimate Team a boost and show you’re here to win. EA Play and Ultimate members can score a Supercharge Pack by logging into Madden Ultimate Team between February 9 and March 9, 2023.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9

Strange phenomena are twisting legendary moments from Gundam history, and you’re in charge of fixing them. SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a multiplayer Gundam action RPG where you can smash foes solo or with friends in thrilling mechanized combat. Acquire new mobile suits, power them up, and take them into battle in various missions!

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Set forth on an epic adventure in a fictional Dark Ages sandbox that combines strategy and action-RPG gameplay. Carve out your own kingdom or champion another’s cause as you explore the vast, reimagined continent of Calradia in this prequel to the critically acclaimed, Mount & Blade: Warband.

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

Cities: Skylines is an award-winning, best-selling management game, now remastered for Xbox Series X|S with all of its robust city-simulation gameplay and unique charm along for the ride. Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, from public services to civic policies, and challenge yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub.

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16

Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Experience the Definitive Edition of Shadow Warrior 3 with tons of new features and modes with fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system.

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

Available on day one with Game Pass: In a mad and sublime utopian world, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you’ll have to pay in blood.

Game Updates

Wild Hearts: EA Play Early Access Trial – February 13

Game Pass Ultimate members can join the hunt in Wild Hearts on February 13 via EA Play. Play up to the gates of Minato – days before launch – with the EA Play early access trial. If you decide to buy, you can save 10% with your member discount and your progress carries over to the full game.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Fallout 76: Modern Living Bundle – Available now

Give your C.A.M.P. a modern look with the Modern Living Bundle. This bundle includes the Modern Home Rug, Modern Home Wallpaper, Repair Kits, and Carry Weight Boosters.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle – Available now

Strike fear into the hearts of Tamriel’s most-dangerous predators with the Ancient Dragon Hunter collection. This Perk content requires The Elder Scrolls Online base game to use.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

February Game Pass Quests are available for you to complete and claim! Redeem your completed Quests for points on your console in the Game Pass section, PC, or on the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

New Quests each week revolve around anime, Valentine’s Day, football, and more. Plus, become a Quest Completionist for 500 points.



Available now:

Madden NFL (250 points – Ultimate only): Play 4 Online Games

Play 4 Online Games Opus: Echo of Starsong (5 points): Play

Play Earn an Achievement in any Game Pass Game (50 points)

Leaving February 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, but you still have time to jump back in before they go. Don’t forget to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library!

Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Last Kids on Earth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

