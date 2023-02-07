Microsoft CEO Says Activision Deal Will Bring More Competitiveness to the Gaming Industry - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO in an interview with CNBC was asked about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how certain he is now about the odds of it passing following headwinds in the UK.

"I think it will bring more competitiveness to the gaming industry," said Nadella. "I look at this and say at the end of the day the regulators around the world have to make the choices. And I would only submit to them that if they really seriously think about competition they have to sort of really reflect on is this going to be helpful to bring more competition? Think about this, there are people who make more money in gaming who don't even build games today. Maybe we should look at that.

"Then even if you look at the console market. We should probably look at Microsoft's share of the console market in Japan. As perhaps a question that somebody should ask. And say 'Oh, wow, I wonder why that is. That's small.' And maybe they should actually start competing more.

"So I hope the regulators take an approach that is going to truly be beneficial to gamers, it is going to be beneficial to all publishers."

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick earlier today stated that if the UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA) were to block Microsoft's acquisition of the company it would hurt the ambition of the UK to become the Silicon Valley of Europe.

"You look at the UK and you think about post-Brexit UK, it’s probably the first country where you’re seeing a recession, and like the real severe consequences of recession," said Kotick.

"If you’re the UK and you have an incredibly educated workforce, you have a lot of technical talent, places like Cambridge where the best AI and machine learning is, I would think you’re going to embrace a transaction like this where you’re going to see job creation and opportunity.

"And it really isn’t at all about whether it’s Sony or Microsoft’s platform, it’s really about the future of technology. And they’ve said now, for the last year, I think Rishi Sunak has said they’d like to be the Silicon Valley of Europe or of the continent, and if deals like this can’t get through, they’re not going to be Silicon Valley, they’ll be Death Valley."

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. There has been pushback against the deal with the regulators in the US, UK, and European Union.

