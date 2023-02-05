Dead Space and Forspoken Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

Dead Space (2023) has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 29, 2023.

Forspoken has debuted in second place on the charts.

FIFA 23 is up from fifth to third place, Red Dead Redemption 2 fell two spots to fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is down from third to fifth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped two spots to sixth place and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. Fire Emblem Engage in its second week fell from first to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Dead Space - NEW Forspoken - NEW FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Fire Emblem Engage Watch Dogs: Legion Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

