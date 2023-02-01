Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts, Fire Emblem Engage Debuts - Sales

Red Dead Redemption 2 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 22, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage is the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto Online fell from seventh to 10th place. FIFA 23 is up two spots to fourth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down three spots to fifth place.

Monster Hunter Rise, God Of War: Ragnarök, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising re-entered the top 10 in sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Fire Emblem Engage - NEW FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Monster Hunter Rise God Of War: Ragnarök Immortals: Fenyx Rising NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto Online

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

