The Crew Motorfest Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Luna - News

Ubisoft has announced The Crew Motorfest for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna. It will launch in 2023.

Welcome to Motorfest! Join a one-of-a-kind festival and enjoy the best experiences car culture has to offer in a beautiful Hawaiian open world.

The Newest Chapter in The Crew Franchise

The Crew Motorfest builds on the legacy of The Crew franchise to make it the best open world action-driving experience in the series. Get ready to race through the city streets of Honolulu, go down the ashy volcano slopes, adventure deep in the lush rainforest, drift along the curvy mountain roads, or just chill down on the sunny beach.

O’ahu Turned into a Motor Paradise

Evergreen car culture festival at the heart of the game, Motorfest has settled in the beautiful island of O’ahu, part of the Hawaiian archipelago. On your own or with your crew, come explore this beautiful new playground behind the wheel of hundreds of the most legendary vehicles.

Motorfest Never Ends

The festival will allow you to fulfill your ultimate action driving bucket list through a series of tailor-made races, themed events, and other unique challenges. Whatever the way you enjoy cars and driving, there is something in there for you!

