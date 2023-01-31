The Crew Motorfest Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Luna - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 387 Views
Ubisoft has announced The Crew Motorfest for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna. It will launch in 2023.
View the teaser trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Welcome to Motorfest! Join a one-of-a-kind festival and enjoy the best experiences car culture has to offer in a beautiful Hawaiian open world.
The Newest Chapter in The Crew Franchise
The Crew Motorfest builds on the legacy of The Crew franchise to make it the best open world action-driving experience in the series. Get ready to race through the city streets of Honolulu, go down the ashy volcano slopes, adventure deep in the lush rainforest, drift along the curvy mountain roads, or just chill down on the sunny beach.
O’ahu Turned into a Motor Paradise
Evergreen car culture festival at the heart of the game, Motorfest has settled in the beautiful island of O’ahu, part of the Hawaiian archipelago. On your own or with your crew, come explore this beautiful new playground behind the wheel of hundreds of the most legendary vehicles.
Motorfest Never Ends
The festival will allow you to fulfill your ultimate action driving bucket list through a series of tailor-made races, themed events, and other unique challenges. Whatever the way you enjoy cars and driving, there is something in there for you!
Smart move to drop the 2,100 square mile entire contiguous 48 states US map in favor of a much smaller map based on Oahu Hawaii. Will allow them to fine tune the graphics of the environments alot more. However, they should have dropped last gen consoles, Ubisoft is dragging out this cross-gen period way too long, it's already 2023, 3 years into the new generation, and only a single one of their 2023 AAA releases is current-gen only I think.
Maintaining support for last-gen systems is not a bad thing.
I disagree. For one thing, all 3 of their 3 main competitors in the open world arcade racing genre have dropped last gen support, Forza Horizon, Need For Speed, and Test Drive Unlimited, so a cross-gen release is probably going to result in underwhelming graphics compared to their 3 main competitors who are building from the ground up for current gen hardware. And graphics matter alot to racing fans in my experience, I know quite alot of gamers who skipped The Crew 1 and 2 because the graphics on them were underwhelming compared to Forza Horizon and NFS games last gen, being dead last in graphics could hurt their sales for sure.
Secondly, the current-gen console install base is already up to over 50m and that will be more like 80m by the time this game releases in late 2023, while according to the latest Steam Hardware survey, approximately 70-80m Steam Users have a PC with specs high enough to at least meet the minimum requirement of a game built from the ground up for current gen consoles. So the combined potential install base for this game by the time it releases will be roughly 150-160m, no need to still support last gen consoles and PC's when you have access to a current gen install base that size.
If you compare Ubisoft's current gen only support in 2023 to the same year last gen, 2016, Ubisoft only had a single major series still releasing on 360/PS3/Wii, Just Dance, all of the others like Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry had dropped 360/PS3/Wii. Meanwhile in 2023, new entries in the Trackmania, The Crew, Assassin's Creed, and Just Dance series will still be releasing on last gen platforms, disappointing for sure.
Yes, good potential market size when you looking that the install base. But its even bigger when you factor in users still active in last-gen plus those with PCs below minimum spec. If the financial investment required to get the game running on last-gen hardware is less than the forecast sales then there’s no reason for them not to do it.
Also guessing you meant the upcoming Forza Motorsport not Forza Horizon, whose last release was on last-gen.
Ubisoft are trying to get every sale they can get given how many delays/cancellations/dev hell games they currently have.
I agree, by the 2nd half of this year the amount of people still buying new games on the PS4 and especially Xbox One is gonna be pretty small so it'll soon get to the point where it's an outright dumb thing to do. Thankfully the cross-gen period should be about fully over by the start of next year.