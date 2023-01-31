Loop8: Summer of Gods Arrives in the West on June 6 - News

Publisher XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Loop8: Summer of Gods will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 6 in North America and Europe.

The game will also launch in Japan for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on June 1, and for PC via Steam on June 6.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as “Hope,” Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity’s last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with “Demon Sight,” Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right…or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely.

