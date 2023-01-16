Nintendo Switch Outsells Wii to Become Best-Selling Home Console in France - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the Nintendo Wii to become the best-selling home console ever in France, according to LeFigaro.

Lifetime sales for the Switch in France reached 7.09 million units at the end of 2022, surpassing the Wii earlier in the year, which sold 6.3 million units lifetime. The PS4 has an install base of six million in France.

"We sold 987,000 Switches in 2022, which is the best performance on the market. One out of two consoles sold in France last year was a Switch," said Nintendo France General Manager Philippe Lavoué.

Nintendo claims nearly 25 percent of French household have one or more Switch consoles. The new buyers are made of up half of families with children and half of young adults.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was the best-selling Switch game in 2022 at retail with 701,000 units sold. Pokémon Legends Arceus was the second best-selling game with 575,000 units sold, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 445,000 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports at 425,000 units.

"More than half of Switch owners have purchased Mario Kart 8 [Deluxe]," said Lavoué.

Lavoué added, "We are planning highlights around the release of Super Mario: The Movie, but everything is still confidential."

Here are the best-selling Switch games in France in 2022 at retail:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - 701,000 Pokémon Legends Arceus - 575,000 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 445,000 Nintendo Switch Sports - 425,000 Mario Strikers: Battle League - 264,000 Splatoon 3 - 254,000 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 253,000 Kirby and the Forgotten Land - 214,000

