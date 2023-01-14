Skull and Bones Gets 30 Minutes of New Gameplay Following Delay - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft this week announced Skull and Bones has once again been delayed, as well as cancelling three unannounced games. Skull and Bones was stated it will release early in its next fiscal year, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024.

The publisher and developers have now released a new narrative gameplay video that features Senior Community Developer Alexis Cretton and Narrative Director Joel Janisse to answer fan questions.

View the narrative gameplay video below

Skull and Bones is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna.

