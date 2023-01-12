Rhythm Sprout Arrives February 1 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer SURT announced Rhythm Sprout will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 1 for $14.99.

Rhythm Sprout is a handcrafted rhythm action with original music and a wacky story mode.

Step to the rhythm / fight to the beat.

Remix levels with modifiers.

Follow a quirky self-aware story in between.

Key Features:

Handcrafted Levels

Every music track goes together with a unique 3D environment designed around its theme and story. Keep an eye out for little events and Easter eggs throughout the levels!

Original Soundtrack

All the music is created exclusively for the game with creative beatmaps in mind. It results in high sync between sound and gameplay—you will feel it! Music themes are inspired by different genres such as EDM, K-pop, drum ‘n’ bass, disco, lo-fi hip-hop, even metal, and much more.

A Wacky Story to Follow

Follow Sprout—the Chosen Onion—on his lightweight and self-aware adventure between music levels. Make funny dialogue interactions, full of silly jokes and pop culture references. Help the adorable inhabitants of the Vegetable Kingdom and face a charming cast of Sweet Villains.

Infinity Replayability and Challenge

Aside from difficulty modes and highscore achievements, there are several modifiers to ramp up the challenge and replay value.

Mix different level modifiers to get unique results:

Speed up any song with the Turbo Mode.

Refresh your muscle memory using the Mirror Mode.

Shuffle the notes to get a unique beatmap—and share it with friends to challenge them!

Or wing it entirely with the always-changing Totally Random Mode.

All these modes are available to try out in the NEW DEMO!

On top of that, Rhythm Sprout features hardcore remixes, high score challenges and gimmicky bonus levels for extra fun.

Customization

Did we mention the unlockable outfits for Sprout?

As well as skins for your weapon!

