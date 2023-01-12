Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tops the Japanese Chart, NS Sells 251K, PS5 Sells 85K, XS Sells 2K - Sales

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 291,322 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 8, 2023. The game has now sold 4,630,253 units at retail.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is in second place with sales of 107,700 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 68,772 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 66,720 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 250,718 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 85,156 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 4,128 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,739 units, and the 3DS sold 419 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 291,322 (4,630,253) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 107,700 (3,795,514) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 68,772 (5,083,147) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 66,720 (954,442) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 48,297 (246,700) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 38,892 (256,905) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 37,443 (2,997,449) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 34,770 (2,817,703) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 30,341 (1,144,473) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 27,550 (5,092,741)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 142,789 (3,714,801) PlayStation 5 – 75,296 (2,135,241) Switch – 58,941 (19,107,282) Switch Lite – 48,988 (5,152,682) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,860 (327,304) PlayStation 4 – 4,128 (7,846,172) Xbox Series S – 1,539 (227,523) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 419 (1,190,130) Xbox Series X – 200 (172,611)

