God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts for Christmas Week - Sales

/ 340 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) has taken first place on French charts for week 52, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place, while FIFA 23 (PS4) is in third place. Pokémon Violet (NS) is in fourth place and Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West - Collector's Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) God of War: Ragnarök Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports PC Football Manager 2023 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Farming Simulator 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles