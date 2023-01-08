Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Top the Spain Charts in 2022, NS Sells 460K, PS5 Sells 180K, XS Sells 96K - Sales

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) was the best-selling game in Spain in 2022 with sales around 350,000 units.

FIFA 23 (PS4) was the second best-selling game, followed by Pokémon Arceus Legends (NS) in third place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS), the one other game with provided sales figures, was the fourth best-selling game with sales close to 190,000 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Spain in 2022 with sales above 460,000 units, up from 445,000 units in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with sales around 180,000 units, a drop from 268,000 units in 2021. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place in-terms of consoles with sales over 96,000 units. This is up from 64,000 units in 2021.

Here are the top 15 best-selling titles in Spain for 2022:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) - 350,000 FIFA 23 (PS4) Pokémon Arceus Legends (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) - 190,000 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) FIFA 23: Legacy Edition (NS) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) God of War: Ragnarök (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS4) God of War: Ragnarök (PS5) FIFA 23 (PS5) Splatoon 3 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4)

Thanks, Gamereactor.

