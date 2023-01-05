UK Regulators Extend Deadline for Decision on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in October 2022 originally set a deadline of March 1, 2023 to publish its final report and decision on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition as part of its Phase 2 investigation. The CMA has now pushed back its deadline to April 26.

"The Inquiry Group has decided that the reference period should be extended by eight weeks," reads release from the CMA. It added, " The revised reference period will expire on 26 April 2023. However, the Group aims to complete the inquiry as soon as possible and in advance of this date.

"In taking this decision, the Inquiry Group had regard to the scope and complexity of the investigation and the need to consider a large volume of evidence as well as main party and third party submissions, the necessity to allow sufficient time to take full and proper account of comments that will be received in response to the Inquiry Group’s provisional findings in due course and to reach a fully reasoned final decision in the statutory timeframe. The Inquiry Group considers that there are special reasons why the report cannot be prepared and published within the original reference period."

The CMA has previously expressed concerns as the acquisition would give Microsoft control over some of the most popular games in the industry like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Chile's regulatory authority, the Fiscalia Nacional Economica, last week released its ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has voted to approve the deal in Phase 1. The acquisition has also been confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

