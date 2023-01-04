Report: Wizards of the Coast Cancels At Least Five Video Game Projects - News

posted 8 hours ago

Wizards of the Coast has reportedly cancelled at least five video game projects as it looks to scale back its ambitions in the video game industry, according to a report from Bloomberg.

A Wizards of the Coast spokesman said the company is still "committed to using digital games" and the company has "made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways."

The spokesman stated that fewer than 15 people at Wizards of the Coast will be laid off with this change and will be given the chance to apply for new roles at the company.

The cancelled games will impact independent studios including Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment. Both were working on games for Wizards of the Coast.

The next bigger game from Wizards of the Coast is Baldur’s Gate III, which will leave Early Access and officially launch for PC via Steam and GOG in August 2023.

