The Last of Us Series Sales Top 37 Million Units, Multiplayer Game Gets New Concept Art - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us series has sold over 37 million units worldwide as of December 2022.

"The Last of Us turns 10 this coming June, and though that decade feels like it flew by, we have treasured every moment of your support and love for this series since it debuted," said Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us Neil Druckmann.

"The beautiful fan art, the incredibly detailed cosplay, the letters of support about what these games have meant to you, and everything else that has poured in over this last decade: thank you! Thank you for supporting this story our studio believes in so deeply. Our team could never have imagined over a decade ago that the kernel of what was The Last of Us would have such a profound impact on our lives, and the lives of so many of you out there.

"We are so proud to share that the entire The Last of Us franchise has sold through more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022, and is continuing to reach new and old players every day. To know that Joel, Ellie, and our whole cast of characters have been experienced and loved by so many of you drives the entire studio forward."

Naughty Dog has also now released a new piece of concept art for The Last of Us multiplayer game, which can be viewed below:

"We’re looking ahead to The Last of Us’ 10th anniversary in June, and we’re so excited to share more with you about the future of this franchise," said Druckmann. "We’ll have some fun surprises for you along the way, but later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game. With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay."

