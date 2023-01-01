FIFA 23 Tops the Swiss Charts for Christmas Week - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 51st week of 2022.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remained in second, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took third place and Nintendo Switch Sports came in fourth place.

Minecraft is up two spots to fifth place and God Of War: Ragnarök climbed three spots to sixth place. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from 10th to seventh place.

Mario Party Superstars and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 51, 2022: FIFA 23 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft God Of War: Ragnarök Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Party Superstars Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Splatoon 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

