FIFA 23 Tops the Swiss Charts, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Takes 2nd - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 49th week of 2022.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remained in second, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took third place and Nintendo Switch Sports came in fourth place.

God Of War: Ragnarök is up two spots to fifth place and Minecraft is up three spots to sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 49, 2022: FIFA 23 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports God Of War: Ragnarök Minecraft Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Splatoon 3 Mario Party Superstars Need For Speed Unbound

