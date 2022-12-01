Sky: Children of Light Headed to PS5 and PS4 on December 6 - News

Developer thatgamecompany announced the free-to-play adventure game, Sky: Children of Light, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 6.

The game first released for iOS in July 2019, for Android in April 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.

View the PlayStation trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the best of humanity in a place where you can meaningfully connect with others. In Sky, you can soar above the clouds, play instruments, or just relax and enjoy the beauty around you. There is no pressure. Just allow the experience to open up at your own pace. All are welcome, especially you!

Story

From the creators behind Journey and Flower, comes a peaceful social adventure that is set to warm your hearts—Sky: Children of the Light.

With the stars united, our light was infinite. But darkness came and the stars fell, creating a new home in the clouds. A long time has passed…it is time to bring our lost stars home. Wake up Child of the Light, your adventure begins now.

Experience the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. Spirits and their stories will lead you through their peaceful world and all its seven realms. Help the star spirits return home—you will need compassion for humanity, timeless wonder, and light within your heart to guide your way.

Meet players in this peaceful, open world MMORPG and team up to uncover the secrets of Sky. Play together and encounter the great wonders that Sky has worldwide. Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, save spirits and uncover ancient treasures. Bring light and positive warmth to everything you touch. Join others from around the world on an adventure that never ends—Sky is an ever-expanding open world with expanding realms and seasonal events.

In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope and light through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their homes in the constellations.

Key Features

Social Adventure Game Journey through seven dreamlike realms and uncover the mystery of the stars. Positive and relaxing MMORPG of timeless wonder. Explore the world to save spirits in each constellation and set them free. Epic story adventure of bringing lost stars home. Meet new characters and unlock unique stories with each new adventure, season, and event.

Play Together and Create Genuine Human Connection Play with friends to save spirits of the Sky realm. Adventure with your friends, or meet new friends online from all over the world. Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, and uncover ancient treasures. Create new bonds and encounter other friendly players online with charming expressions. Gift candles of light to share appreciation and grow friendships in every realm.

Friendly Open World Join an ever-expanding world with new upcoming attractions, seasonal events and expansions of realms. This MMORPG is an uplifting social adventure that is set to warm your heart. Explore the open world solo or with friends to experience the beauty of Sky.

Unlock and Level Up the Children of Light Unlock items, like Winged Light, to help you explore the world of Sky. Level up and express yourself through your character with unique customizations. Express yourself and customize your hair, clothing color schemes and more.



You are filled with a peaceful light young one, share your compassion with humanity.

