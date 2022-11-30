Children of Silentown Arrives January 11, 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment, and developers Elf Games and Luna2 Studio announced the hand-drawn adventure game, Children of Silentown, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on January 11, 2023.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Accompany Lucy and her friends in this grim, beautifully hand-drawn adventure game by the creators of Little Briar Rose, in collaboration with studio Luna2.

Lucy is afraid of the forest, just like any other child: every night, the echoing roars rob her of her sleep. Not even her dreams are a safe place where she could play.

People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.

Children of Silentown is a point & click adventure game telling a mysterious and endearing story. Explore the town and its dangerous surroundings, meet its quirky inhabitants, solve puzzles and master minigames.

Accompany Lucy on her adventure to get to the bottom of what is haunting the strange Silentown… if you dare.

Key Features:

Explore Silentown in search of hints, but beware: do not enter the forest.

A unique, unsettling 2D art style fitting for a mysterious, dark tale.

Music plays a crucial role, and learning how to sing will help Lucy in times of need.

Combine items to obtain widely unexpected results!

Many quirky characters (and animals!) to interact with. Be nice to them before they disappear.

Play minigames with the other children of the village!

A very mean cat, programmed to mess with Lucy at any given chance.

Curious, original puzzles: use a leash and a pair of shears to break into your mother’s best friend’s house, all in order to steal… a flower?!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles