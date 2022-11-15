Knights of Honor II: Sovereign Arrives December 6 for Steam - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Sea Games announced the real-time strategy game, Knights of Honor II: Sovereign, will launch for PC via Steam on December 6.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Choose your kingdom and be the king as you wrestle over control of Europe in this fresh take on medieval real-time grand strategy. Knights of Honor II: Sovereign includes all the depth players desire while being the gate-way game to the grand strategy genre, presenting the world as a living, breathing miniature, alive and ripe for the taking. Choose your royal court carefully and determine the destiny of your people, be it riches, conquest, intrigue, trade, or defeat! Raise armies to defend your lands or take war to the enemy—even jump into battle directly in action-packed real-time strategy combat. The path is open: become the true Sovereign of your people.

Key Features:

Accessible Grand Strategy – From religion to city development, experience exciting depth with better approachability than ever.

– From religion to city development, experience exciting depth with better approachability than ever. Real-Time Gameplay – Medieval Europe comes alive, no turns needed.

– Medieval Europe comes alive, no turns needed. Royal Court – Appoint Marshalls, Clerics, Merchants, Diplomats, and Spies to exert your will across the land.

– Appoint Marshalls, Clerics, Merchants, Diplomats, and Spies to exert your will across the land. Real-Time Strategy Battles – Directly lead your armies in riveting real-time strategy combat.

– Directly lead your armies in riveting real-time strategy combat. Robust Multiplayer – Join with multiple friends to take on the challenges of medieval Europe.

