Check Out the Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have released a a gameplay showcase for the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, that is 46 minutes long.

View the gameplay showcase below:

Read details on the game below:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles