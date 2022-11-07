Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the New Zealand Charts, Victoria 3 and Bayonetta 3 Debut - Sales

/ 60 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 30, 2022.

Victoria 3 debuted in seventh place. The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, debuted in 10th place.

FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 traded spots and are in second and third places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - NEW FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Gotham Knights Victoria 3 - NEW Persona 5 Royal Bayonetta 3 - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles